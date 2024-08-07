Ferguson, Gluesenkamp-Perez Lead Races in Washington Primary Election

28 candidates were on the ballot, hoping to be Washington’s next governor. The top vote getter was Bob Ferguson, the current state Attorney General.

“I’m proud and the only candidate running for governor who does not I believe in the power of grassroots campaign and centering the people in the decisions I make as an attorney general and as governor, if I’m elected. I’m super proud that we’ve received more than 80, 000 donations from Washingtonians all across the state.”

The Democrat who’s leading with about 46% of the vote will face off against Dave Reichert, a Republican former U. S. Representative and King County Sheriff. He’s captured about 28% of the primary ballots.

Reichert is calling for Washington to follow California’s lead. “People want real solutions to the problems we’re facing, like homelessness and public safety, to get people the help they need, get them off the streets and into services. Mr. Ferguson, do you support Governor Newsom’s directive? I am committing to the people of Washington State that I will sign this order on the first day of my administration in January 2025.”

First term Democratic Congresswoman Marie Glusenkamp-Perez will get the chance to defend her record and her job in November. She captured 47% of the vote over second place and repeat challenger Republican Joe Kent at 38%. This sets up the second round of a hard fought battle to represent Southwest Washington in Congress.