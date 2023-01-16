Fentanyl Fuels Record Homeless Deaths In Seattle Area

SEATTLE (AP) – A record number of homeless people died in 2022 in Washington state’s King County, home to Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports that 310 homeless people died last year.

That’s an increase of more than a hundred from the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018.

The county’s medical examiner found that fentanyl-related overdoses accounted for more than half of all reported homeless deaths last year.

Eighteen homeless people died by homicide, more than doubling from 2021.

The medical examiner found that the average age of death for homeless people was 48. Mayor Bruce Harrell says it underscores the need to get more people indoors.