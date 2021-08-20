      Weather Alert

Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To Prison

Aug 20, 2021 @ 10:04am

SEATTLE (AP) – A 23-year-old Mount Vernon woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl that had been connected to at least two overdoses, including a 17-year-old from Bellingham.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez had sold counterfeit oxycodone pills tainted with fentanyl in Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Gorman says she continued to sell the pills to a teenager, even after learning that the teenager’s friend almost died from an overdose.

Gorman says overdose deaths in this country are at an all-time high from fentanyl.

In her plea agreement, Lopez-Rodriguez admitted that she sold fentanyl pills to an undercover law-enforcement officer.

