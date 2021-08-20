Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To Prison

SEATTLE (AP) – A 23-year-old Mount Vernon woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl that had been connected to at least two overdoses, including a 17-year-old from Bellingham.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez had sold counterfeit oxycodone pills tainted with fentanyl in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Gorman says she continued to sell the pills to a teenager, even after learning that the teenager’s friend almost died from an overdose.
Gorman says overdose deaths in this country are at an all-time high from fentanyl.
In her plea agreement, Lopez-Rodriguez admitted that she sold fentanyl pills to an undercover law-enforcement officer.