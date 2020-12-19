Fenn Fenn The Dog Is Found!

      Breaking News
Dec 18, 2020 @ 5:05pm

Fennac, known as Fenn Fenn went missing for almost two months after a trip to Portland from his home in Astoria. His owner Kira Birk had put up flyers and searched extensively for the dog.

Then she got the call…

Trimet worker Pamela Wheldon had seen a flyer, then she saw Fennac. So she then contacted Birk about where she had seen Fenn Fenn. Birk made the trek to Portland as fast as she could. Once Fennic was located, a happy and teary eyed reunion took place.

Happy to report that Fenn Fenn and owner are back in Astoria, and now have an interesting story to tell all there friends and relatives for years to come.

 

