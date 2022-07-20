      Weather Alert

FEMINIST: Biological Men Are Now Winning Women of the Year Awards

Jul 20, 2022 @ 11:18am

Does someone born a man deserve to be declared NCAA woman of the year?  According to the NCAA, Lia Thomas is a woman who has been nominated by the University of Pennsylvania for an award traditionally reserved for female students. Lia was born male but identifies as female and competes with Penn’s women’s swimming team. For more information, Lars speaks with Terry Schilling, who is the president of American Principles Project.

 

The post FEMINIST: Biological Men Are Now Winning Women of the Year Awards appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl
Jury Selection For Steve Bannon Trial Heads For Second Day
Connect With Us Listen To Us On