Female Senators speak out about Republican ‘bullying’ of Kavanaugh accuser
By Political News
|
Sep 20, 2018 @ 10:34 AM

U.S. Senate Photographic Studio(WASHINGTON) — Several female lawmakers spoke out on Thursday about what they see as the rushed process for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of a sexual assault allegation.

Joined by supporters of Christine Blasey Ford, who has said the nominee assaulted her during a party decades ago when they were both in high school in suburban Maryland, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. slammed Republicans for “bullying” the college professor.

“She’s not asking for extraordinary measures, she’s asking for basic fairness,” she said.

The lawmakers touted a letter of support they said was signed by more than 1,000 Holton Arms alumnae.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Google warns senators and staff of foreign phishing attempts Senate passes measure requiring streaming services to pay artists for pre-1972 music Christine Blasey Ford’s high school classmate: Brett Kavanaugh controversy has felt ‘personal’ Trump calls Florence ‘one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water’ Anita Hill advises Senate to ‘push the pause button’ on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Congresswoman, first to talk to Kavanaugh accuser, calls her ‘honest person’
Comments