FEMA Deadline for Oregon Wildfire Victims Extended
This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)
Today was going to be the last day Oregon’s wildfire victims could apply for help from FEMA. But now, FEMA decided to extend the deadline two more weeks.
Paul Kora with FEMA describes what it’s been like, working to find and help Oregon’s wildfire victims: “Devastating. Areas that the fire affected, it’s just wiped out towns.”
Oregon asked FEMA for more time, and FEMA agreed, extending the deadline to apply through November 30th. “Over 20 thousand people have registered so far for help. Which is a good number but 4,000 homes were destroyed, so we’re trying to get a hold of the last single person we can,” Paul said.
The FEMA help is for wildfire victims in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion Counties.
It includes extended unemployment, rent, home replacement and repairs, child care, and medical and dental expenses. “I think it’s important that we do rebuild, and we’re not going to leave until this community is put back whole.”
Those who have uninsured or underinsured losses can apply with FEMA in one of three ways: online at disasterassistance.gov, via the FEMA app, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).
What Will You Need to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance?
Be prepared with the following information:
Social Security Number;
Insurance policy information;
Address of the damaged primary dwelling;
A description of disaster-caused damage and losses;
Current mailing address;
Current telephone number;
Total household annual income; and
Routing and account number of checking or savings account (for direct deposit to account).
After applying for assistance, applicants can check the status of their application, view messages from FEMA, update personal information, and upload important documents anytime by creating an account at disasterassistance.gov. Click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.
Those who need help understanding their determination letter can call FEMA at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish)