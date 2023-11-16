Felony Assault Charges Filed After Stabbing In Old Town

Portland, Ore. — A man is facing felony assault charges following a stabbing incident in Old Town.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:53 a.m., a Central Precinct Bike Squad officer was flagged down by a witness at Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, indicating a recent stabbing. The officer confronted the suspect, who refused to cooperate and continued walking away despite lawful orders to stop. Additional cover units responded to assist. The suspect turned around and advanced toward the officer, leading to the deployment of a conducted electrical weapon (CEW, or Taser), resulting in the suspect’s detainment.

Following the apprehension, officers initiated a search for the victim and a crime scene. They discovered an adult male victim with a stab wound. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called, and the victim, conscious and breathing, was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Collaborating with a Detective from the Major Crimes Unit, officers conducted an investigation that resulted in the booking of Lewis A. Ellis, 52, into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Ellis faces charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Individuals with information about this crime are encouraged to email [email protected], attn: Major Crimes Unit, and reference case number 23-297285.