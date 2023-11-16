KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Felony Assault Charges Filed After Stabbing In Old Town

November 15, 2023 9:20PM PST
Share
Felony Assault Charges Filed After Stabbing In Old Town
Credit: MGN

Portland, Ore. — A man is facing felony assault charges following a stabbing incident in Old Town.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:53 a.m., a Central Precinct Bike Squad officer was flagged down by a witness at Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, indicating a recent stabbing. The officer confronted the suspect, who refused to cooperate and continued walking away despite lawful orders to stop. Additional cover units responded to assist. The suspect turned around and advanced toward the officer, leading to the deployment of a conducted electrical weapon (CEW, or Taser), resulting in the suspect’s detainment.

Following the apprehension, officers initiated a search for the victim and a crime scene. They discovered an adult male victim with a stab wound. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called, and the victim, conscious and breathing, was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Collaborating with a Detective from the Major Crimes Unit, officers conducted an investigation that resulted in the booking of Lewis A. Ellis, 52, into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Ellis faces charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Individuals with information about this crime are encouraged to email [email protected], attn: Major Crimes Unit, and reference case number 23-297285.

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Vancouver
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.5% In Second Straight Weekly Drop
3

Oregon’s SOS Is Trying To Sink Our State!
4

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
5

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Inch Down, Remain At Historically Healthy Levels