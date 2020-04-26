Felon With Gun Arrested During Traffic Stop
Portland, Ore. – A man with a gun was arrested during a traffic stop in Southeast Portland. Police stopped Stephan Hartley near 162nd and Stark early Saturday morning. The convicted felon wasn’t suppose to have a firearm, but officers reportedly found one underneath his seat. Hartley faces multiple charges. Police want to hear from you, if you know about any gun crimes, even if you just saw a photo or video online, it could help detectives.
Read more from Portland Police:
During the evening of April 24, 2020, Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) officers were conducting focused patrol in an area of East Precinct where recent gun violence incidents have taken place.
Officers received information that a subject in a vehicle was illegally carrying a firearm. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at 12:48 a.m. on April 25, 2020. The driver was identified as Stephan Hartley III (photo), a convicted felon. A firearm (photo) was ultimately located underneath the driver’s seat. Hartley was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Hartley was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to interdict gun violence citywide.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared with investigators as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects.
Tips on gun crimes can be emailed to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov
If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)