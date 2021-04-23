Felon Arrested With Replica Gun In Downtown Portland
Replica gun and mug shot of Christopher Carroll, 34.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers were called to deal with a man who witnesses say had a gun in his lap and was playing with it in downtown Portland on Friday morning.
The man was lying down in the area of 1st and West Burnside when police arrived around 7:00am. Officers gave the suspect commands and he complied.
34 year-old Christopher Carroll was arrested on a felony warrant for a parole or probation violation.
A black pistol was recovered that turned out to be a replica.