Feel Like Screaming?

Those exhausted by 2021 — and well, all of 2020 — can get some relief by calling a hotline and screaming. Yes, really.
Just Scream!, a hotline created by elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar, aims to reduce tension for those needing an outlet. All you have to do is call the hotline and scream for as loud as you want, and for as long as you want — and then hang up.
“I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to and screaming seemed to be a good fit!” Gollmar told CNN of his creative project, which he came up with in September 2020 and launched just before Election Day in November.
Gollmar, who said he’s been an artist and coder since he was a kid, spends his free time working on participatory art projects that invite people to call a phone number and leave a voicemail for others to hear.
This time, he said he “thought it would be funny and unique to create a phone line just for screaming.”
After people dial in, their calls are recorded and put on the website Gollmar created.