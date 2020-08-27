      Weather Alert
Feeding Portland Police During 90 Nights of Demonstrations

Aug 27, 2020 @ 1:26pm

PORTLAND, Ore— A retired criminalist with the Portland Police Bureau and two officers wives are behind meal delivery to officers working at protests.  The women prepare the food and deliver it to whatever police  building was attacked by violent protests the night before.

Jane’s Grandma’s chicken soup recipe is at the heart of every meal. The women with the help of additional volunteers have prepared about 500 meals per week for the past 5 weeks.  They say it’s a labor of love.  “Providing food for those on the front  lines when treatment of officers is so negative allows us to turn things around into a positive.”

Donations are needed so the ladies can continue to buy the necessary food.  To help you can contribute at Gofundme Blue Plate Special Comfort Group.

