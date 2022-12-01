“Feed The Mass” Fundraiser For Food Insecurity

Myron Redford's Personal Collection

Feed the mass is close to hosting their “Sponsor Our Students” fundraiser to help combat food insecurity on December 15th.

Battling food insecurity in underserved communities is not an easy task, but Mark Kronquist with Feed The Mass explains the nonprofit is doing its part to make a difference, “we want to connect young people, by giving them an alternative to all the stuff going on in the streets, and give them a career path by getting into our cooking, nutrition, and wellness classes.”

The event will also be getting a special contribution from Oregon Wine Pioneer, Myron Redford. He’s donating bottles of vintage wine from his own personal cellar for guests to enjoy. For more information on attending the fundraiser, click here.