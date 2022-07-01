FEDS: Woman Lied About Having MS To Defraud Friends

SEATTLE (AP) – Federal prosecutors say they will recommend no more than 27 months in prison for a Washington woman who defrauded friends and acquaintances of more than $600,000 by falsely claiming she needed money for tuition, multiple sclerosis treatment and other causes.
Sabrina Taylor, of Tacoma, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday.
The 40-year-old admitted she lied about her health, employment status and education to get money from her victims, including some she met on online using shared interests such as Japanese anime.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she spent much of the money on shopping and trips to Japan and Korea.