      Weather Alert

FEDS: Woman Lied About Having MS To Defraud Friends

Jul 1, 2022 @ 4:58pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Federal prosecutors say they will recommend no more than 27 months in prison for a Washington woman who defrauded friends and acquaintances of more than $600,000 by falsely claiming she needed money for tuition, multiple sclerosis treatment and other causes.

Sabrina Taylor, of Tacoma, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Friday.

The 40-year-old admitted she lied about her health, employment status and education to get money from her victims, including some she met on online using shared interests such as Japanese anime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she spent much of the money on shopping and trips to Japan and Korea.

TAGS
Feds fraud Lie Multiple Sclerosis
Popular Posts
Judge Lifts Former President Trump's Contempt Order
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations
Supreme Court: Biden Can End Trump-Era Asylum Policy
WNBA's Brittney Griner Goes On Trial In Russian Court
$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder
Connect With Us Listen To Us On