Feds Threaten to Sue Washington to Block Hanford Worker Comp

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – The federal government is threatening to sue Washington state to block new legislation that helps workers at a former nuclear weapons production site win more compensation claims for illnesses.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently told Gov. Jay Inslee that the law violates the U.S. Constitution because it “purports to directly regulate” the federal government and discriminates against it and its contractors.

The Seattle Times reports the letter to Inslee warned of legal action if a settlement cannot be reached by Friday.

The letter reflects the Trump administration’s displeasure with the state law passed last spring to help Hanford workers who become sick on the job.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and thousands of workers are now engaged in cleaning up the resulting radioactive waste.

—

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com