Feds Investigating Former Oregon Secretary Of State And Owners Of Marijuana Company

FILE – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan attends the summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Baton Rouge, La., July 8, 2022. Fagan apologized Monday, May 1, 2023, for taking a job as a $10,000-per-month consultant for a marijuana company, part of an industry that her office just audited, and said she exercised “poor judgment.” (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Portland, Ore. — A wide-ranging federal subpoena obtained by Willamette Week on May 24 reveals that the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking extensive information regarding former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, as well as Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell, the co-founders of the La Mota cannabis chain. The subpoena, issued to the Oregon Liquor and Control Commission (OLCC), requires five state agencies, including the OLCC, to provide all relevant information, records, and documents pertaining to the individuals and entities listed. The grand jury proceeding is scheduled to take place on June 21 at the United States Courthouse in Portland.

The subpoena specifically lists the names of three individuals: Fagan, Cazares, and Mitchell. Additionally, it includes a comprehensive list of 83 business entities that are controlled by the couple. These entities encompass various LLCs associated with their extensive property holdings and ownership of over thirty dispensaries.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan D. Knight, the issuer of the subpoena, requests texts, draft documents, emails, meeting notes, as well as criminal and civil investigative files relating to Fagan, Cazares, Mitchell, and the entities they control from the five state agencies named. The agencies listed include the Department of Administrative Services, the Oregon Department of Revenue, the Oregon Secretary of State, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

The federal authorities are seeking responsive records dating back to 2018, two years prior to Fagan’s stated initial encounter with Cazares and Mitchell while on the campaign trail in the fall of 2020. During Fagan’s campaign, the couple hosted intimate fundraising events for her at a rented residence in the West Hills.

When approached for comment, an attorney representing Fagan declined to provide any statements regarding the subpoenas. Similarly, Mitchell and Cazares have not yet responded to the request for comment. The subpoena indicates that the couple is currently residing in separate apartments, as mentioned in the documents.

The grand jury proceeding on June 21 will likely shed more light on the nature and scope of the investigation into Shemia Fagan, Rosa Cazares, Aaron Mitchell, and the entities associated with the La Mota cannabis chain.