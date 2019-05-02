Federal Relief Coming for Five Oregon Counties

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Five Oregon counties will receive federal disaster relief following severe storms in February that caused major power outages and infrastructure damage.

Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday the state will receive federal funding to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by heavy snowstorms earlier this year. An initial assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency priced the damages at $30 million.

Snowpack in February was over 110% of normal conditions in some parts of the state and caused widespread blackouts, flooding and landslides.

Major roadways were also impacted leaving some residents isolated from critical services.

The federal funds will go to Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jefferson and Lane Counties.