Federal Officials Investigating Another Close Call Between Planes

May 31, 2024 12:27PM PDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are looking into yet another close call between planes, this one at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

An American Airlines plane had to cancel its takeoff to avoid colliding with another plane that was landing on an intersecting runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating the incident Wednesday.

An air traffic controller cancelled the takeoff clearance for the American Airlines plane after a smaller plane was cleared to land on the intersecting runway.

It’s the second close call at Reagan National Airport in the past six weeks.

