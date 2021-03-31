Federal Mass Vaccination Center Opens In Yakima, Washington
Courtesy: MGN
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Just in time for the asparagus harvest that will employ large numbers of farm workers, the federal government will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Yakima, Washington.
The state’s first federal mass vaccination center is located at the Central Washington State Fair Park.
It opened Wednesday and will administer close to 1,200 doses of vaccine per day.
That’s according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates the site along with state and local officials.
Vaccine will come there directly from the federal government rather than from the state’s weekly allocation.
The additional doses will help vaccinate more Washingtonians, including those in rural and agricultural communities that have been particularly hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.