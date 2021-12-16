      Weather Alert

Federal Lawsuit Claims Navy Made Errors In Environmental Impact Statement In Washington State

Dec 16, 2021 @ 10:11am

SEATTLE (AP) – The Navy made several errors in its environmental impact statement for jet operations at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

That’s according to a report U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Richard Creatura filed in a lawsuit over the growing fleet of aircraft, called Growlers.

The federal lawsuit argues the Navy did not adequately review the potential environmental and public health impacts that increasing its Growler fleet from 82 to 118 jets would have on Whidbey Island and surrounding areas.

Those involved in the lawsuit have until Jan. 7 to file objections to Creatura’s findings.

TAGS
environmental Impact lawsuit Navy Statement
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Winter Storm Blows In This Weekend
Wisecracking Clackamas Doctor Busts COVID-19 Myths
Connect With Us Listen To Us On