Federal law forbids workplace discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, does it apply to LGBT individuals?

Sex and sexual orientation are not the same things according to federal law. That being said, sexual orientation has been included amongst the discrimination in the workplace conversation. The lower courts are split on this decision and for many years LGBT advocates have pushed for these appeals at the federal level. Tung Yin discusses with Lars about the process and what it will mean for LGBT and civil rights going forward. Listen below for more.

