Federal Jury Awards Washington State Men Over $3 Million Dollars For Police Shooting

Sep 24, 2021 @ 4:16pm

ROY, Wash. (AP) – A federal jury has awarded two men who live south of Tacoma a total of $3.26 million for injuries after being shot by one of the town of Roy’s two police officers during a drunken joy ride in a 2019 snowstorm.

The Seattle Times reports the jury found Officer Chris Johnson used excessive force when he fired into the cab of a small off-road vehicle, striking David Rice and Seth Donahue.

Johnson claimed he was struck by the vehicle after he exited his police car and tried to stop it following a pursuit.

The plaintiffs claim they didn’t know they were being chased and Johnson ambushed them at an intersection.

