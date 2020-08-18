      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Tuesday Night

Federal Judge Upholds $925 Million Damages Verdict In Robocall Case

Aug 18, 2020 @ 3:32pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has upheld a $925 million damages award in a class-action case against a Michigan-based marketing company that a jury in Portland, Oregon, found had conducted unlawful telemarketing practices.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ViSalus Inc. placed nearly 2 million recorded robocalls to potential customers across the country offering deals on weight-loss products, dietary supplements and energy drinks.

An Oregon woman who had once been a promoter for the company brought the suit, arguing the outfit’s prerecorded calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

ViSalus did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

TAGS
damages judge Robocalls Verdict
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro