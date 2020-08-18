Federal Judge Upholds $925 Million Damages Verdict In Robocall Case
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has upheld a $925 million damages award in a class-action case against a Michigan-based marketing company that a jury in Portland, Oregon, found had conducted unlawful telemarketing practices.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ViSalus Inc. placed nearly 2 million recorded robocalls to potential customers across the country offering deals on weight-loss products, dietary supplements and energy drinks.
An Oregon woman who had once been a promoter for the company brought the suit, arguing the outfit’s prerecorded calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
ViSalus did not immediately return an email seeking comment.