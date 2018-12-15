Federal Judge Strikes Down Obamacare As Unconstitutional

Texas, (CBS) –A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled the entire Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional due to a recent change in federal tax law. The move, coming on the eve of the deadline to sign up for coverage for 2019, leaves 20 million Americans’ health coverage in limbo.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth is almost guaranteed to go to the Supreme Court.

President Trump applauded the decision on Twitter Friday night, writing that he had “predicted all along” that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. “Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done!” Mr. Trump wrote.

