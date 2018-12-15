Federal Judge Strikes Down Obamacare As Unconstitutional
By Jim Ferretti
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 6:42 PM

Texas, (CBS) –A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled the entire Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional due to a recent change in federal tax law. The move, coming on the eve of the deadline to sign up for coverage for 2019, leaves 20 million Americans’ health coverage in limbo.

President Trump applauded the decision on Twitter Friday night, writing that he had “predicted all along” that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. “Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done!” Mr. Trump wrote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Michael Cohen Sentenced To Three Years In Prison President Trump: John Kelly Will Leave By End Of Year Oregon Remembers George HW Bush, 41 Three People Including A Police Officer Shot At Chicago Hospital 12 Dead in mass shooing in California Reactions To Kavanaugh Confirmation
Comments