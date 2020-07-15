Federal Judge Rejects Challenge To Governor Jay Inslee’s Pandemic Restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A federal judge in Spokane has firmly rejected a water park’s challenge to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency powers as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
Slidewaters LLC, a water park in Chelan, sued the governor and the Department of Labor Industries last month, saying that Inslee abused his power in declaring the emergency and that the state’s restrictions were likely to prevent it from opening for the summer.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice previously rejected the park’s request for a restraining order that would have allowed it to open.
Slidewaters nevertheless opened eight days later, on June 20.
The park remains open, despite the threat of $10,000 or more in fines from the state.