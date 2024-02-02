KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Federal Judge In DC Postpones Former President Trump’s March Trial On Charges Of Plotting To Overturn 2020 Election

February 2, 2024 1:22PM PST
Share
Federal Judge In DC Postpones Former President Trump’s March Trial On Charges Of Plotting To Overturn 2020 Election
MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has formally postponed Donald Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date but did not immediately set a new date.

The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House.

More about:
Former President Donald Trump

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases To 6.63%
2

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Film-Set Shooting
3

Jury Says Former President Donald Trump Must Pay An Additional $83.3 Million To E. Jean Carroll In Defamation Case
4

Oregon Supreme Court Upholds Measure 113
5

American Consumers Feeling More Confident Than They Have In Two Years