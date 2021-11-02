      Weather Alert

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed By Mother Of Shot Man

Nov 2, 2021 @ 10:47am

SEATTLE (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a civil-rights lawsuit filed by the mother of a Seattle man fatally shot during last year’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

The judge says Donnitta Sinclair, mother of Horace Anderson, could not show that the decision by city officials to vacate the precinct during unrest after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police created circumstances that led to Anderson’s shooting.

The city said it could not have foreseen that Anderson would run into a rival, Marcel Long, on Capitol Hill early on June 20, 2020. Sinclair’s lawyer says they expect to appeal the judge’s ruling.

TAGS
mother Seattle shot son
Popular Posts
Sheriff: Projectile Recovered From Movie Director's Shoulder
Oregon’s Senator Who Lives In NYC Wants You To Pay Taxes On Money You Don’t Own
New Details Emerge About Wind Deaths In Seattle Area
FDA Paves Way For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations In Young Kids
Washington State Parks Director Resigns After Workplace Complaints
Connect With Us Listen To Us On