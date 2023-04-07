Federal Judge Appointed By Trump Halts FDA Approval Of Mifepristone

On Friday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued a stay that would put a halt on the prescription and distribution of the abortion pill, mifepristone. This decision came after a lawsuit from an anti-abortion group, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, argued that the FDA’s approval of mifepristone was rushed, despite the five-year approval process for the drug.

The Justice Department has called Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision “unprecedented,” particularly after it was revealed that the lawsuit was based on false claims. The government now has seven days to appeal to the conservative 5th Circuit Court and seek emergency relief before the ruling goes into effect.

The impact of this ruling is far-reaching, with Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issuing a statement on the matter. In her statement, she called the ruling “shameful” and “dangerous” and highlighted that it would prevent patients across the country from accessing safe and effective medication. Governor Kotek also made it clear that while the ruling would have a significant impact, abortion is still accessible and legal in Oregon, and she would continue to be a fierce advocate for reproductive freedom.

As the ruling is evaluated and the fight for patients across the United States continues, the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Justice, and the Biden Administration will work together to ensure that patients can access the care they need safely and effectively.