Fed Up With Violence

Portland Ore – Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to introduce an ordinance to help regulate the ongoing protests that continue in Portland. Wheeler listed a number of recent protest events where demonstrators were found with large caches of weapons, including one during the summer where he said Patriot Prayer protesters with weapons and ammunition were found on a rooftop overlooking other protesters. Wheeler’s planned ordinance would issue time, place and manner restrictions that would allow protesters to exercise their constitutional rights but give the police commissioner greater tools to keep the peace and protesters separate.