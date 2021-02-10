      Weather Alert

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Feb 10, 2021 @ 11:16am

Portland, Ore – Young love is supposed to be sweet and fun, yet one in three teens experiences abuse from a romantic partner. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Better awareness of dating violence as a teen also can reduce the risk of domestic violence as an adult.

Oregon has many programs where young people can get help.

Confidential support is available 24/7

Oregon YouthLine
(877) 968-8491
Text teen2teen at 839863*
Chat at oregonyouthline.org

The Oregon Youthline is a free, confidential teen-to-teen crisis and help line.
Teens are available to help daily from 4-1Opm Pacific Time (adults are available at all other times).

National Domestic Violence Hotline
(866) 331-9474
Text loveis to 22522 *
Chat at loveisrespect.org
The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides teen-specific resources 24/7

Locally teens can also turn to :

Teen Dating Violence

