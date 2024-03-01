KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

FDA: Yogurts Can Make Limited Claim That The Food Reduces Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

March 1, 2024 1:18PM PST
Share
FDA: Yogurts Can Make Limited Claim That The Food Reduces Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Yogurt sold in the U.S. can make claims that the food may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes based on limited evidence.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed that eating at least 2 cups of yogurt a week might reduce the risk of the disease.

The agency granted a request for a qualified health claim from Danone North America.

Such claims lack full scientific support but are allowed as long as they include disclaimers.

Other such allowed claims include that some types of cocoa may reduce heart disease and cranberry juice might reduce the risk of recurrent UTIs.

More about:
diabetes
FDA
Yogurt

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Rises To Highest Level Since Mid December
2

Portland Woman Dies Protecting Her American Dream
3

Oregon Gambles With The Lives Of Kids And Loses
4

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall Again As Labor Market Powers On
5

US Economy Grew Solid 3.2% In Fourth Quarter