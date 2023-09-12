FDA: Popular Nasal Decongestant Doesn’t Actually Relieve Congestion

FILE – Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the counter at Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla., Jan. 11, 2005. The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is likely no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 against the effectiveness of the ingredient found in popular versions of Sudafed, Allegra, Dayquil and other medications sold on pharmacy shelves. (AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say the leading decongestant used by millions of Americans to treat nasal congestion doesn’t actually work.

The Food and Drug Administration convened an expert panel to review the latest data on phenylephrine.

That’s used in over-the-counter versions of Sudafed, Dayquil and most other cold and allergy medicines sold on pharmacy shelves.

Drugmakers reformulated their pills and solutions with the ingredient after a 2006 law required an older drug to be moved behind the counter.

But researchers have long questioned the ingredient’s effectiveness.

The FDA advisers say new studies show oral phenylephrine was no better than a placebo at relieving congestion.