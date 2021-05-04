      Weather Alert

FDA Expected To Authorize Pfizer Vaccine For Kids 12 To 15

May 3, 2021 @ 5:07pm
A phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

That’s according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

The FDA action would be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would act on the committee’s recommendation.

Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.

TAGS
FDA Pfizer vaccine
Popular Posts
DA's Office & AG Open Investigation Into Lents Park Shooting Of Robert Delgado
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Grants Pass Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Father-In-Law
Governor Kate Brown Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency