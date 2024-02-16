FDA Expands Use Of Asthma Drug Xolair To Treat Severe Food Allergies

(Associated Press) – A medication used to treat asthma can now be used to help people with food allergies avoid severe reactions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new use for Xolair.

It is the first medication approved to reduce allergic reactions caused by accidental exposure to foods such as peanuts, cashews, milk products and eggs.

About 17 million people in the U.S. have the type of food allergies that can cause rapid, serious symptoms.

Xolair is an injection taken every two to four weeks, depending on the patient.