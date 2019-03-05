FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced his resignation today, HHS confirmed in a statement
Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced his resignation Tuesday, the Department of Heath and Human Services confirmed in a statement.

“All of us at HHS are proud of the remarkable work Commissioner Gottlieb has done at the FDA,” Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “He has been an exemplary public health leader, aggressive advocate for American patients, and passionate promoter of innovation. I will personally miss working with Scott on the important goals we share, and I know that is true for so many other members of the HHS family.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

