FDA Advisers Urge Targeting JN.1 Strain In Recipe For Fall COVID Vaccines

June 6, 2024 3:51AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say it’s time to update the recipe for the COVID-19 vaccines Americans will receive in the fall.

They recommend targeting a version of the ever-evolving coronavirus called JN.1, but it was a tough choice.

While JN.1 suddenly dominated last winter, a lot of its descendants also are on the rise.

On Wednesday, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration ultimately said sticking with JN.1 rather than its offshoots promises to offer a better chance at cross-protection.

The FDA will decide the final recipe soon.

Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax are preparing to have shots available by fall.

