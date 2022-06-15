      Weather Alert
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday

FDA Advisers Move COVID Shots Closer For Youngest Kids

Jun 15, 2022 @ 2:36pm

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer.

An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5.

It’s the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children.

If the FDA authorizes the shots, there’s one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
Popular Posts
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
UPDATE: Bird Flu Confirmed In Polk County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On