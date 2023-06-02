FBI’s Subpoena Noncompliance Raises Doubts about Agency’s Future

FBI Director Christopher Wray, after refusing to comply with a subpoena to hand over an informant document related to the Biden family investigation, flew to Las Vegas to escape the increasingly hostile environment in Washington. Congressional Republicans announced their intention to hold Wray in contempt of Congress for withholding the memo containing bribery allegations against President Biden. Wray attempted to defuse the situation by offering lawmakers the opportunity to privately review the information at the FBI headquarters, ensuring the confidentiality and safety of sources. However, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer intends to proceed with a contempt vote as early as next week. For more information, Lars speaks with John Solomon, a political commentator and conservative expert, and founder of JusttheNews.com.