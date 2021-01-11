      Weather Alert

FBI Warns Of Planned Inauguration Day Protests

Jan 11, 2021 @ 12:24pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

State capitols were reinforced with extra police officers and National Guard units Monday as some legislatures returned to business.

Fencing had already gone up around some capitols during racial injustice protests last summer, and it is being added at others.

In Michigan, where armed demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions entered the capitol last year, a state commission voted to bar the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.

