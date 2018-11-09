FBI: Seattle Plane Thief Searched Online for Flight Videos

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say the Seattle airport ground crew worker who stole an empty commercial airplane had apparently searched online for flight instruction videos before he took off on a dizzying ride that soon crashed into a small island.

The FBI announced Friday that it’s concluding the investigation into the August 10 incident after determining that 28-year-old Richard Russell, of Sumner, Washington, acted alone from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

An FBI spokeswoman previously noted an incorrect age for him.

Russell at the time had worked for more than three years for Horizon Air, which is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West.

The FBI said it doesn’t appear that Russell violated any other security measures or protocols before the plane took off.