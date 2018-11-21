FBI, Proud Boys, Extremism, Oh My!

So the FBI considered the Proud Boys an extremist group at one time. They probably still do.

I shared information about this group in the past. I wouldn’t want to toot my own horn, but I remember being the first in Portland to focus some reporting on this particular group (I know, I know, “everyone” probably says that).

At any rate, you’ve probably heard the latest news about a document from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office involving the reasons why a former deputy got fired back in July.

I could get into the weeds about it — I won’t.

To sum it up – this former Clark County deputy got fired because of her past affiliation with the Proud Boys.

In the report, which explains her firing, (a report from July, 2018) an FBI investigator reveals the agency’s view on the Proud Boys.

“The FBI categorizes the Proud Boys as an extremist group with ties to white nationalism”.

Now, having been one of the first people to report on the Proud Boys (they called me to complain about some of my reporting, actually), I’ve managed to grow a productive working relationship with the President of the local chapter here in Portland.

His name is Matteo DaGradi.

When I talked to him about this “FBI news”, he reacted with a fair amount of frustration, but he didn’t exactly take issue with the idea about the Proud Boys being “extremists”. After all, the Proud Boys promote ideas like “western chauvinism”, “bring down the government” and “give everyone a gun”. It’s probably easy to argue that those are extreme ideas. DaGradi didn’t argue any of that with me.

What he and other Proud Boys take issue with is the SPLC and others’ labeling of them as a hate group — and the conflation of “extremists” and “hate”.

I’ve learned that they also loudly reject the idea that they are at all tied to White Nationalism.

I’ve gathered that they believe the admiration and promotion of western culture doesn’t make them “pro-white”. They simply believe western culture has created more free and prosperous societies throughout human history. They seem to believe the non-western world would do well to adopt the “western model”.

An aside:

I remember the first time I had a chat with DaGradi. I made a mistake as I tossed him a question, saying, “your group describes itself as white chauvinists”, I said – and DaGradi immediately interrupted me to say, “no – WESTERN chauvinists”…..otherwise translated as “western patriots”.

They see “pro-white” and “pro-western” as being entirely separate from one another.

So, what’s been interesting to see, is that everyone around them, including the SPLC, the FBI and the news media, seem to be telling the Proud Boys that they’re wrong about themselves.

If I were to sum up what I’ve observed about this group, the way they are regarded, and the way everything plays out – it’s like watching a couple of kids on the playground;

“You’re a jerk”

“No I’m not”

“Yes you are”

“No I’m not”

“Yes you are”

“No I’m not”

Etc, etc, etc.

All I can say in conclusion is, I’ll be very interested to see how the Proud Boys evolve and perhaps, how their image evolves as well. It’s essentially a brand new group and they continue to grow, especially here in the Pacific Northwest.