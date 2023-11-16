FBI Offers $25,000 Reward In Unsolved Portland Triple Homicide Case

Portland, Ore. — The FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for the shooting and killing of three individuals, including two Portland high school students, in March.

On March 25, Eskender Tamra, 17, Isaac Daudi, 19, and their friend Patrick Johnson, 20, were fatally shot while traveling in a vehicle near Foss Avenue and North Foss Court in North Portland. The FBI believes the victims, who had left nearby University Park, were targeted by three suspects who fired multiple gunshots at their vehicle around 12:30 p.m. The victims attempted to flee, but the suspects pursued and killed them.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Isaac Daudi was a senior at Roosevelt High School, and Eskender Tamra was a junior at Franklin High School, according to school officials.

During a news conference with the FBI and the Portland Police Bureau, Tamra’s sister appealed for information, expressing her family’s devastation and desperation for answers. She urged anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, addressed the community, emphasizing the urgency of finding those responsible for the triple homicide. He encouraged individuals with relevant information to step forward, highlighting the impact of gun violence on the neighborhood and the victims’ families.

Neighbors reported hearing numerous gunshots during the incident, with dozens of shell casings found in yards. Ramsey stressed the need to bring the suspects to justice and put an end to the cycle of gun violence in the city.

The FBI urged anyone with information about the triple homicide to contact the FBI Portland Field Office at 503-224-4181 or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted on the FBI’s website.