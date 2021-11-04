FBI Offering Cash Reward To Help Solve Portland Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – The FBI is offering $15,000 for help solving the alleged murder of De’annzello McDonald.
The 28-year-old was found shot to death on 162nd Avenue in Portland early in the morning on June 11th, 2020.
Surveillance video shows him walking up a flight of stairs with two men.
Another man then runs towards him and then leaves holding something in his right hand.
It’s believed McDonald was killed at that time.
“Ghost guns. Stolen guns. Illegally purchased guns. As these weapons flood our streets, law enforcement and the community are working to turn the corner on the metro area’s record-setting violence. We need help, though. We need witnesses and associates of those involved to step up and help us bring an end the shootings and buckets of bullets littering our streets,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon.
Here’s more from the FBI:
Mr. McDonald’s FBI “Seeking Information” poster can be downloaded at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/deannzello-mcdonald.
This reward is the fourth offered by the FBI on behalf of the Metro Safe Streets Task Force. Previous rewards include:
If anyone has information, witnessed any part of what happened, or has video of anything that happened prior to, during, or after these shootings, they are asked to contact PPB by emailing [email protected] or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.