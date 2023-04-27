FBI Offering $25,000 Reward For Murder Of Portland Mother.

Portland, Ore. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office and the Portland Police Bureau are seeking the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator(s) responsible for the shooting death of 25-year-old Adau Duop.

On the evening of February 20, 2022, a family of four was shot while driving home from a grocery store near SE 128th Avenue and SE Foster Road in Portland, Oregon. The family was identified by police, including two children who were injured by gunfire. Adau Duop, the mother, passed away at the scene due to a gunshot wound.

The FBI is offering up to $25,000 as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Adau Duop’s murder.

The FBI’s Special Agent in Charge of the Portland Field Office, Kieran L. Ramsey, expressed his sympathy for the family, stating that they had to endure the horrors of a drive-by shooting that left Adau dead and the rest of the family injured. He urged anyone with information to come forward and help the family achieve justice.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.