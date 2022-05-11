FBI Offering $15,000 In Portland Murder Case

Portland, ORE. — The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Danae Williams.
On May 12, 2021, at 8:55 p.m., Danae Williams, age 25, was in her car, stopped at a red light, in the area of NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and NE Dekum Street in Portland. As the light changed, a silver sedan pulled up along the passenger side of the car and someone fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. Williams was shot and died of her wounds the following day. A passenger in the car was also shot in the head but survived. Investigators believe Williams and her passenger were innocent victims of an ongoing violent dispute between rival gangs.
“Today we announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for Danae’s death,” FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey said. “It’s long past time for us to come together as a community and find justice for Danae and the many other victims of violence in Portland. Today’s announcement reiterates our commitment, as the Metro Safe Streets Task Force, to finding justice for victims of violence in this city.”
Williams’ Seeking Information poster can be downloaded at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/danae-williams.
If anyone has information, witnessed any part of what happened, or has video of anything that happened prior to, during, or after these shootings, they are asked to contact PPB by emailing [email protected] or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.
The Metro Safe Streets Task Force is a partnership between the FBI and ATF, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. This reward is the ninth offered by the FBI on behalf of the Metro Safe Streets Task Force. Previous rewards include:
