FBI Offering $15,000 For Information In Unsolved Murder Case

Portland, Ore. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Portland Police Bureau are seeking public assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the fatal shooting of Geavauntae Sherman, a 22-year-old, nearly one year after the incident occurred.

On June 20, 2022, Sherman was attending his sister’s birthday party at Raymond City Park in Portland, Oregon, when he was shot and killed. According to authorities, an argument ensued in the vicinity, resulting in Sherman being shot by a male from a different group in the park.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Geavauntae Sherman’s murder.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, Kieran L. Ramsey, stated, “Geavauntae Sherman was celebrating his little sister’s birthday when he was killed in the middle of a Portland city park. An argument that began over playground equipment ended in loss of life. It’s been nearly a year, and we know there were dozens of witnesses in the park that evening. We need those witnesses to come forward with any details they remember. We hope the $15,000 reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI and to help this family get the justice they deserve.”