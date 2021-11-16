FBI Looking For “John Doe” In Sexual Exploitation Investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI’s Crimes Against Children Division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have important information on the identity of a young victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.
A video of him with the child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020.
The FBI describes John Doe 45 as a white male with brown hair, brown mustache, and a brown beard.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.