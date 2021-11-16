      Weather Alert

FBI Looking For “John Doe” In Sexual Exploitation Investigation

Nov 16, 2021 @ 10:49am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI’s Crimes Against Children Division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have important information on the identity of a young victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video of him with the child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020.

The FBI describes John Doe 45 as a white male with brown hair, brown mustache, and a brown beard.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

TAGS
fbi John Doe John Doe 45
Popular Posts
Britney Freed: Judge Dissolves Spears' Conservatorship
Portland Is Now The City Of Rodents
Two More People Shot To Death in Portland, Pushing Homicide Total To 77
"Atmospheric River" Prompts Warning About Landslides
Jury Begins Deliberating At Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
Connect With Us Listen To Us On