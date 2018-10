TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – The FBI is investigating after a deadly shooting by a Puyallup tribal police officer outside the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

KOMO reports that details about the early Tuesday incident were scarce.

Police so far have not said what led up to the shooting.

FBI agents are at the scene assisting with the investigation, said FBI spokeswoman Ayn S. Dietrich-Williams.