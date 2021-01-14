FBI In Oregon Launches Command Post Ahead Of Expected Unrest
File Photo
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The FBI is standing up a command post in Portland, Oregon, to prepare for any potential violent activity related to the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C. and at statehouses on Jan. 6.
The FBI said Thursday that will gather intelligence and work with other law enforcement agencies in the run-up to potential protests this weekend.
The agency will have bomb technicians and tactical and intelligence teams on site to counter any threats against the state Capitol and federal buildings.
Protests at statehouses are possible in all 50 states on Sunday and leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.