FBI DIRECTOR: No Stone To Be Left Unturned In Trump Rally Shooting Investigation
July 24, 2024 8:01AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says the FBI will “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Wray is testifying Wednesday before a House committee about the shooting July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Lawmakers are pressing for new details about the gunman’s motive and background in the attack.
The hearing is offering Wray a chance to provide his most detailed comments to date about a shooting that once more has thrust the FBI into a political maelstrom.
Wray is expected to be questioned by lawmakers skeptical of the FBI’s assessment that the gunman left behind no obvious ideological motive that could explain his actions.
More about: